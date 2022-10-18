Meghan Markle predicts about Lilibet's future

Meghan Markle, in new episode of Archetypes podcast, has given some hints about her and Prince Harry's daughter's future, saying Lilibet will "aspire slightly higher" than a "bimbo".

In chat with Paris Hilton, the Duchess said: "I‘d be curious to hear your thoughts on this idea because when I hear the word bimbo, I have a very negative connotation to it. I don‘t see that as an aspirational thing for a woman, I want our daughters to aspire to be slightly higher."

She tells teh American star on the podcast: "I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things."

Archie and Lilibet's mother also shared her experience of being part of 'Deal or No Deal', and revealed why she had left the show, saying: "It was solely about our beauty, not about acting. And not necessarily about brains."