Fans call it ‘awesome’ to see Queen Consort Camilla meeting Dua Lipa

Queen Consort Camilla met with Dua Lipa at the Booker Prize ceremony in London on Monday night and social media can’t swoon over it enough.

A clip of Camilla and the Levitating hitmaker, candidly conversing, has been making rounds on the internet.

Taking to Twitter, fans showered love over the duo who came together to give a keynote speech at the event.

"I am loving that Dua Lipa the pop princess is chatting it up with Camilla Queen Consort. Here for it!" one excited fan wrote.

"Awesome to see Dua Lipa meeting Queen Camilla tonight,” wrote another.

"A-listers always loving the royals. I love Dua Lipa, she just chatting it up with Camilla, Queen Consort. Too fun!!!" a third post read.

Moreover, a fourth fan wrote” "Not Camilla saying to Dua that she's her biggest fan!"