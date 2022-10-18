‘Zero drama’ in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marital life: ‘They're so happy’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living their "happily ever after" since tying the knot in a fairytale wedding in July.

Dismissing the reports that the newlyweds are struggling in their marital life, an insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that things between JLo and Affleck are “better than ever.”



"They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than the first time they dated," the source said. "Jen and Ben love married life."

"Jen is so content with being a wife and being married. Ben makes her feel so loved and there's zero drama. Things are better than ever and they're so happy."

The insider went on to say that the Marry Me actor and Argo star loves to stay at home and watch movies and TV together.

"They love to just have down time where they lounge around, which is nice," the source added. "They both talk a lot about and listen to each other and give advice.

“Both of them have so much happening in their careers but it's not competitive. Jen gets to be herself and not apologize for her success. Ben has his own career and it's great. It works well."

"Jen thinks Ben is so amazing on the inside and the outside," the insider said of the actor who is trying to be a good step-father to JLo kids.

"Ben is so good with her kids, and she is great with his," the source shared. "Ben has always been an awesome dad and that's one of the reasons Jen loves him.”

“He's just a solid and good man. The kids feel very close to him, go to him for advice and love him. The kids all like each other too, which helps a lot."

Lopez is a mother to twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



