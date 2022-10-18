Taylor Swift reveals upcoming music video release dates for 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift has been actively promoting her upcoming studio album, Midnights, ever since she announced it during her VMA acceptance speech on August 28, 2022.
Swift has dropped several easter eggs, shared teasers, launched different merchandise items. Just as the fans are gearing up for the launch, the crooner now hinted at possible release dates for the music videos.
In a brief new video posted to her social media, the Red singer gave a glimpse at her busy diary, which included TV stints on both sides of the Atlantic, music video drops, teasers and more.
“Mark your calendars! Meet the Midnights Manifest,” read Taylor’s latest post, which gave an insight into a week in her life.
An exciting announcement that caught the eye of many fans was the music video release of the third track, Anti-Hero. The singer termed it as one of her favourite songs that she has ever written.
Starting on Thursday, October 20th, the planner in the video shows Swift's jam-packed week full of previously announced events like her late-night appearance and a few vague descriptions of upcoming surprises. For example, Swift teased a "special very chaotic surprise" will be shared with fans at 3:00 A.M. EST, just three hours after Midnights is out, described iHeart.
The details are as follows:
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon appearance
stream midnights and watch videos pls
The Graham Norton Show appearance
