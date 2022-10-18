Julia Roberts, George Clooney bring fashion A-game to ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere

Julia Roberts stunned in hot pink gown as she joined George Clooney on the red-carpet of the Ticket to Paradise premiere in Los Angeles.

The Pretty Woman actor turned heads in plunging hot pink gown while the Up in the Air star looked dapper in sleek grey suit as the duo posed at the Regency Village Theatre.

Roberts styled her brown hair in loose waves and donned large matching earrings with the floor-length gown.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Clooney arrived at the premiere with wife Amal Clooney who cut a chic appearance in red tropical print dress featuring low-cut neck line.

The Lebanese-British lawyer left her brown tresses open while completing her look with open-toed nude heels and opted for matching earrings for the evening.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The Ol Parker directorial is the fourth film in which Roberts and Clooney are set to appear as a couple, who are on a mission to stop their daughter from marrying young.