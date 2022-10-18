Bangladesh forbids Nora Fatehi's dance performance to save dollars

The Bangladesh government went the extra mile to save dollars to the extent of cancelling Bollywood star Nora Fatehi's dance performance in Dhaka.

Per Bloomberg, the Street Dancer 3D actor was denied permission to perform in Dhaka by the officials citing austerity measures, “in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves,” according to a notice issued by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Monday.

The ministry further buttressed the decision by furnishing the central bank's restriction on dollar payments during the shrinking foreign exchange reserves which fell off to $36.33 billion as of Oct. 12, enough to cover roughly four months of imports, from $46.13 billion a year earlier.

The 30-year-old was contracted for a dance performance, as well as awards distribution at an event organized by the Women Leadership Corporation.

Nora Fatehi belongs to a Moroccan-Canadian family and made her debut in Hindi films in 2014.



