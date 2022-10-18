Emma Corrin calls Princess Diana 'queer' in many ways

Emma Corrin is claiming bombshell details about Princess Diana.
The actress, who famously played the role of Princess Diana on season four of The Crown, is sharing her two cents about the royal.
Speaking to The Sunday Times in a recent interview, Emma said the Princess of Wales was 'queer.'
"In many ways Diana was so queer”, and was considered “other” in the Royal Family.
Speaking about Elizabeth Debecki , who takes over the role of Diana in the upcoming series, Emma added: “She’s lovely, but we haven’t actually talked that much about Diana.
“I think she’s aware that I’m here if she ever wanted to ask a question, though.”
The Crown season five streams on Netflix on November 9.
George Floyd family wants to fight Kanye West's defamatory claims
Taylor Swift's upcoming 'Midnights' album will release on October, 21, 2022.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly ‘complained’ to their friends about being snubbed at Queen's funeral
Selma Blair says this is an emotional night for her as she dances for the last time on the stage
Chrissy Teigen attended BravoCon 2022 in New York City while the family was in their Beverly Hills home
Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on September 8, 2022, has emerged as the most iconic woman in a new poll