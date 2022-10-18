George Floyd family upset after Kanye West 'defames the dead'

George Floyd's family is attacking Kanye West with a lawsuit over 'defamation of the dead.'
The 45-year-old rapper has hurt the sentiments of the deceased's family after saying that Floyd died from fentanyl.
Turning to his Twitter account Lee Merritt, the family's lawyer wrote: “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death."
“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” the attorney continued.
Floyd was killed in May 2020 when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine and a half minutes.
While the cop was convicted of second-degree murder.
“They hit him with the fentanyl,” said Kanye. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”
