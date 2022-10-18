Kanye West agrees to buy social network Parler, plans dinner with Donald Trump

New York: Social network Parler announced Monday a deal for Kanye West to buy the platform popular with US conservatives, just over a week after the rapper´s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over anti-Semitic posts.



West -- now known as Ye -- has recently alienated fans and business partners with anti-Semitic comments, interest in racist conspiracy theories and wearing a provocative "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at Paris fashion week.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," the billionaire artist and fashion mogul said in a statement released by Parler.

Parler said West, who has an account on the network as of Monday, was "taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech."

West´s decision to buy his own social media platform comes on the heels of him running into trouble on Twitter and Meta-owned Instagram for posts containing anti-Semitic remarks, in violation of the platform´s content rules.

The 45-year-old´s restrictions on Twitter and Instagram earlier in October were not the first time his posts prompted punitive action from major social media platforms.

Earlier this year, West was banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours after violating the social network´s harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.

Former US president Donald Trump, himself permanently banned from Twitter for tweets deemed to be inciting violence, has already spoken with West about his Parler purchase and the two plan to have dinner, according to news site Politico.

Parler, which describes itself as "a guiding force in the fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship, and cancel culture," announced in September that it was restructuring to focus on users who risk being ousted from the internet.