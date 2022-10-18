Simone Biles shares glimpse of her wedding dress made by an Israeli designer

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is ready to walk down the aisle.

The 24-year-old athlete, who is engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens, shared a glimpse into her wedding preps as she tried on bridal dresses.

On Instagram, Biles revealed that she said yes to not one, but two wedding dresses from Galia Lahav.

“On bride duty,” Biles captioned the photo, in which she wore a white fuzzy minidress. Owens, 27, left a sweet comment on the post: "I can't wait."

The Israeli bridal designer posted a few behind-the-scenes shots of Biles in her Los Angeles shop wearing several shimmering styles — “not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek,” the caption read.

On her Instagram Story, the Olympian revealed that she ended up choosing the first dress she tried on, with her second being “about 8 in.”



Galia Lahav has an impressive portfolio with several big names in Hollywood. Beyoncé chose a $10,300 Lahav design for her 2018 vow renewal with Jay-Z. Moreover, Paris Hilton donned an off-the-shoulder corseted creation for her six nuptial outfit changes, per Page Six.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in February 2022, with Biles writing, “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

She previously dated gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.

The couple first made their relationship public in August 2020, posting photos of the two of them to social media. According to Biles, they officially met via the dating app Raya that March after having a close encounter at a Texans game in 2019, per PEOPLE.

After making their relationship Instagram official, the Olympic gymnast and Houston Texans player spent the 2020 holiday season together, posting PDA-filled photos on Instagram in November, and spending their first Christmas together in December. The two continue to be inseparable since their engagement - from spending Easter together to going on vacation, the outlet detailed.