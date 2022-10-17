Katrina Kaif says she will make Alia, Priyanka use makeup of her brand in 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Katrina Kaif discussed her ambitions for the movie Jee Le Zaraa, which she would be starring in alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. According to PinkVilla, Katrina promised to see to it that Alia and Priyanka wear cosmetics from her line, Kay Beauty.



Katrina said that she will be carrying all the products from her brand Kay Beauty to the sets of Jee Le Zaraa and will make Alia and Priyanka use them.

Katrina told PinkVilla, "Jee Le Zaraa is something, which is a super exciting film. And on that film, I am going to be taking this whole range of makeup (from her beauty line) to the girls (Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra) and be like ‘Girls, now you have to use this.’"

She further added, "We are all looking forward to it. I mean that film has had its journey, but I think, when finally it does happen, it is going to be a lot of fun."

Jee Le Zaraa is going to be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will star Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film was announced in 2021 however the shooting has not started yet.