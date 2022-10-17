Anne Hathaway explains why women feel ‘tremendous pressure’ to be likeable in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway explains why women feel ‘tremendous pressure’ to be likable in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway has recently talked about misogyny and double standards in Hollywood and explained why there’s “pressure for women to be more likeable” in the industry.



In a latest interview with Elle Magazine for 2022 Women in Hollywood November issue, The Devil Wears Prada star hit back at the critics, stating, “I am ambitious, and I think that’s great.”

The actress noted, “When you are not born into the life that you would like to have for yourself, you have to be ambitious. I have a very easy relationship with it. I love that I’m hardworking. I love that I know how to be professional. And I love that I have really big dreams and goals for myself.”

WeCrashed actress addressed the double standards in the industry, as she remarked, “I feel like there is tremendous pressure to be likeable when you are a woman, or you risk being misunderstood and mistreated. And I think women are punished more harshly for their perceived transgressions. Female ambition is more often perceived as transgressive.”

On the other hand, Hathaway believed that men are mostly defined by their work, and even if they are “in any way less than likeable, he just needs to exist as himself”.

The actress though hoped to “act and does meaningful work” as long as she could.

However, considering the careers of other outstanding performers like Meryl Streep and Viola Davis, Hathaway’s sure to “fall short”.

“But it’s still a goal,” she concluded.