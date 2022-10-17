John Oliver roasts HBO’s House of the Dragon over ‘dark scenes’: ‘hard to watch’

John Oliver recently slammed House of the Dragon in the new episode of Last Week Tonight on Sunday.



During the show, Oliver spoke on “Transgender rights” after which he put up a video of an interview a “young trans girl” who was frustrated that she could not use “the girls’ bathroom at school” because of the strict security outside the gate.

To this, the talk show host said, “This is brutal.”

“It’s so dark it is genuinely hard to watch – which would also, coincidentally, be a pretty accurate tagline for House of the Dragon,” he remarked.

Earlier this month, a few viewers criticised that one episode of the HBO series was “too dark” in literal sense.

“The lighting was so dim they were struggling to make out the action on screen,” alleged viewers.

The streaming service reacted to the viewers’ complaints, adding that the “dimmed lighting was an intentional creative decision”.

Talking about “gender-affirming care”, Oliver also took jab at HBO, stating, “To hear some tell it, as soon as a child declares themselves trans, there is an immediate, irreversible surgical decision undertaken, and there just isn’t.”

Oliver elaborated that the gender-affirming care meant more of a social transition “because prepubescent children are not eligible for medical interventions”.

Oliver emphasised that if “such treatment were to be stopped, puberty would resume”.

Therefore, Oliver jokingly said to viewers, “Think of it like a pause button that thing you can’t do easily on the HBO Max app.”