Rihanna recording songs for Black Panther?

Singing sensation Rihanna's fans are in meltdown after rumours that she has recorded music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 34-year-old singer is said to have recorded two songs for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

There are whisperings of Rihanna having musical involvement in the sequel film. She has not yet addressed reports.

NY Times writer Kyle Buchanan has also shared a tweet in this regard, saying: “Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER."



Music lovers are patiently waiting for Rihanna to release new music after announcing she will perform at the Super Bowl in 2023.

Rihanna was first linked to Black Panther 2 in 2020 when her name appeared alongside the cast members on Google.



The star's fans are also busy predicting an Oscar win for the artist, with one wrote: ‘Best Original Song.’ Another penned: "EASILY a nomination; and if it’s amazing; a potential winner."