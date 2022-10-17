Nicola Peltz ‘emulating’ Victoria Beckham, she loves being ‘new Mrs Beckham: Insider

File Footage

Nicola Peltz reportedly trying to imitate mother-in-law Victoria Beckham ever since she married her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.



A source told Closer Magazine that the Transformers star loves the attention she receives after becoming a part of the Beckham clan.

“Nicola loves being the new Mrs Beckham, and in ways she is emulating Posh,” the insider told the outlet.

“She's loving grabbing the headlines and the pros that come from having the famous surname,” the source added.

The outlet shared that the billionaire heiress enjoys “the fashion links that have come” after becoming Victoria’s daughter-in-law.

However, in an attempt to stay in the limelight, Nicola is said to be “constantly keeping her style fresh and up with the trends.”

“She's even been changing her hair, much like Posh used to,” the source said before adding that despite copying Victoria, Nicola still wants to do things “her own way.”

This comes after Nicola ended the rumoured rift between her and Victoria by accepting the invitation to her Paris Fashion Week show.

Following the show, the duo even exchanged loved-up comments with each other on social media, something they stopped doing after Nicola’s marriage to Brooklyn.