Kanye West moves to buy Parler following Donald Trump Truth Social plan?

Kanye West is following in his pal Donald Trump's footsteps, as the rapper is set to buy the social media app Parler after being restricted from major social media apps, according to Reuters.

The report adds the Nashville-based free speech platform, launched in 2018, has raised about $56 million to date and said it eyed the deal to complete amid the fourth quarter of 2022. However, it stopped short of disclosing the deal value.

Earlier, the Donda rapper decried being shunned from mainstream media, invoking anti-semitic tropes that "Jewish people locked me out."

Further doubling down on his claims, West also claimed, “Jewish people have owned the Black voice, whether it’s through us wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.”

Major social media platforms, including Meta and Twitter, locked the 45-year-old accounts due to multiple anti-semitic posts, as per Politico.

The Grammy winner and long-time friend Donald Trump also launched his social media platform Truth Social in 2021 after being banned from Facebook, Youtube and Twitter following the Jan 6 insurrection.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all," Trump added.

Championed by Kanye West and Donald Trump, Parler, including Truth Social, is a group of new social media platforms that styled themselves as free-speech alternatives to Twitter.







