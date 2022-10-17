King Charles gives tough time to staff ahead of coronation: ‘It's stressful’

King Charles III, who is known to have a temper, has been reportedly giving tough time to staff ahead of coronation.
Just two days into his reign, the 73-year-old was seen getting angry over aleaking pen during a signing ceremony.
A former member of the household claimed that Charles’ temper goes from "zero to 60 in a flash".
Now an insider spilt the beans to Woman’s Day that the new monarch has been acting something like a bear with a sore head at the minute with his schedule getting busier.
"Losing his mother, becoming king, planning a coronation and dealing with family tensions has been hard for him," the source explained.
The insider added that Charles' longtime staff are aware of when a tantrum is coming however newer ones are still struggling to read the signs.
"It's stressful, and everyone's just trying to muddle along," the source said.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy during a romantic lunch date in Italy
Princess Eugenie posted an adorable photo of her and her mother Sarah Ferguson on social media
Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' has been selected as India's official entry to Oscars
Prince Andrew’s friends slammed convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's backing from prison
Netflix has reportedly warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that their $100m contract could be 'killed'
'Smack That' has over 570 million streams on Spotify and over 950 million views on YouTube