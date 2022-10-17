Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene shares sweet post on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the film 'Maja Ma'

Shriram Nene pens down a heart touching note for his wife Madhuri Dixit on the occasion of their 23rd wedding anniversary today.

Nene shared a throwback of him and Dixit on the Instagram and wrote beautiful message along with it. He wrote: “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies- Aristotle. “

“Happy 23rd Anniversary to my beautiful wife aka my heart, mu soul, and my life! Every year my love for you keeps growing as we continue together on this wonderful journey of life. I am so grateful for you and the life that we have built together. Here’s to many more years of love, happiness, and adventures. I love you so much babe!”

On the work front, The Fame Game actress recently appeared in an OTT film Maja Ma along with Barkha Singh, Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik. The film released on October 6, 2022 on Amazon Prime.



Moreover, Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges with Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi on the show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, reported IndiaToday.