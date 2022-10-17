Meghan Markle, Prince Harry handed cruel warning by Netflix bosses

file footage

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have reportedly been warned by their bosses at Netflix that if they fail to produce hit content for the streaming giant, their contract may stand cancelled.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million contract is allegedly in danger as Netflix has informed them that there is no guarantee of their creatives being aired on their platform; earlier this year, Meghan’s first animated series for Netflix, Pearl, was cancelled.

According to The Sun, Meghan and Harry want more editing rights as producers but Netflix wants ‘final edit’ rights, and has even proposed a ‘kill fee’ if none of their productions are green lit.

A Netflix consultant told the publication: “Harry and Meghan are in a tricky place right now. Sure, they may have concerns about the content in the can and what they said on camera about the Royals, but Netflix hold the power.”

“In reality it is their outlet and they have final say on what is broadcast. No talent is greater than Netflix. So, while there may be concerns or push back from The Sussexes on what they want to present on screen, Netflix can carry on.”

The insider further said: “And should the streamer's executives become frustrated, feel like a stalemate has been reached, or frankly just get fed up, they are entitled to walk away altogether.”

“The Sussexes and their team knew that going into this deal. Just because they are a Duke and Duchess makes no difference. If no settlements or agreements are reached the deal could fold,” the source concluded.