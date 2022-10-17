Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal future rests on King Charles coronation

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to attend King Charles coronation next year as their royal future rests on it.
The Express UK, quoting a royal expert, reported that Meghan and Harry strive to better their ties with the Firm by attending the coronation on May 6, 2023.
Royal expert Russell Myers, while appearing on Daily Mirror podcast, says “One would assume they [Harry and Meghan] will come over.”
“I can’t imagine for the life of me that Harry and Meghan won't be there…they’ll definitely come over…no doubt.”
King Charles III will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6, next year in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years, Buckingham Palace announced last week.
Meghan Markle is also willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash.