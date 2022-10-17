Meghan Markle ‘willing to put in effort’ to end rift with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘willing’ to put in the extra effort to mend her rift with her sister-in-law, the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, a royal expert has claimed as per US Weekly.
Talking exclusively to the publication, a source close to Kate and her husband Prince William revealed that Kate allegedly has plans to meet up with Meghan and Prince Harry once she and William are in the US later this year.
Adding on to this, the source also claimed: “Prince Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash.”
The comment comes as Prince William and Kate are gearing up to travel to Boston in early December for the Earthshot Prize ceremony; Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and now live in the US.
