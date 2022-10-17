Hailey Bieber slays in gorgeous slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber stunned onlookers with her glamorous look as she arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The model flaunted her incredible figure in a slinky brown gown at the star-studded event as she walked down the red-carpet.

The wife of singer Justin Bieber opted for bronze make-up look with pink blush for the evening as she left her brown tresses open.

The diva accessorized her outfit with a choker and wore matching platform heels with her gorgeous ensemble.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





The event was also attended by her husband’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, with whom she posed for some pictures, putting an end to their rumoured feud.

In the viral snaps, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, the Only Murders in the Building star and the model can be seen hugging and smiling.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the photographs were meant to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore”.