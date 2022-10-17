‘Halloween Ends’ starts strong, topping North America box office

Los Angeles: Universal scarefest "Halloween Ends" scored a strong start this weekend, topping the North American box office with an estimated take of $41.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
The movie, ostensibly the last in a long string of profitable "Halloween" films, again stars Jamie Lee Curtis in a tale replete with throat-slashing, choking, fatal falls and a mysterious masked sewer-dweller.
Analysts had predicted a somewhat higher number: $50 million or so. But given the film´s simultaneous release on the Peacock streaming service and its production cost of just $30 million, its take was "excellent," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.
The weeks before Halloween always smile on horror films -- and this weekend another gruesome film, Paramount´s "Smile," placed second at $12.4 million. Sosie Bacon stars as a therapist whose grasp on reality is shaken by a horrifying event.
In third place for the Friday-through-Sunday period, down one spot from its release last weekend, was Sony´s live action/computer-animated musical comedy "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," at $7.4 million. Javier Bardem, Shawn Mendes and Constance Wu star.
Another Sony film, history-inspired "The Woman King," held tight at fourth place, with $3.7 million in ticket sales. Viola Davis stars as the leader of an all-female army of African warriors.
And in fifth, dropping two spots, was 20th Century´s comedy thriller "Amsterdam," at $2.9 million. It stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
"Don´t Worry Darling" ($2.2 million)
"Barbarian" ($1.4 million)
"Bros" ($920,000)
"Terrifier 2" ($850,000)
"Top Gun: Maverick" ($685,000). (AFP)
Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas in Stranger Things
Victoria Beckham and David share sweet snaps of their son Brooklyn, captioning "we love you Brooklyn"
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith married since 2001
Meanwhile, Juliana, 24, kept a low-key figure in a black baseball cap
Prince George reportedly receives extra pocket money from his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry visited to the Rhino Conservative Botswana in 2015