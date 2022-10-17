Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to attend King Charles coronation for THIS reason

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could end their rift with the royals by attending the coronation of King Charles next May.
According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, Queen Consort Camilla is ‘very keen’ to have Meghan and Harry attend the coronation of King Charles as she wants the family to move on from their alleged rift.
The royal expert further claims Camilla thinks Meghan and Harry’s attendance could put an end to the rift with royals.
King Charles wife has reportedly acknowledged reports of tension between parents of Archie and Lilibet, and the royal family.
The royal expert also highlighted behind the scenes efforts by Camilla to bring royal family back together.
Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas in Stranger Things
Victoria Beckham and David share sweet snaps of their son Brooklyn, captioning "we love you Brooklyn"
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith married since 2001
Meanwhile, Juliana, 24, kept a low-key figure in a black baseball cap
Prince George reportedly receives extra pocket money from his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry visited to the Rhino Conservative Botswana in 2015