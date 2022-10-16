Sidharth Malhotra opens up on rumours of his wedding with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra discussed the persistent rumours of his wedding to his girlfriend Kiara Advani, in a recent interview. According to the Times Of India, Sidharth claimed that if he were to get married, it wouldn't have been such a big secret.
Sidharth Malhotra said that the rumours don't bother him anymore as he has been in the industry for 10 years now. Moreover, he revealed about his wedding plans that if he were going to get married, it would have been very difficult to keep it a secret.
As per reports, the Sid-Kiara wedding is soon to take place and no one from Bollywood would be invited to the wedding as it is supposed to take place in Delhi around Sidharth's family.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and will release in theatres on October 25.
