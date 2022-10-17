Kareena Kapoor shares adorable snap with Hubby Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan.



On this special occasion, she returned from London on Sunday morning with her baby boy to celebrate with her husband.

Bebo took to social media and dropped a adorable post for Saif, penned a sweet note for him.

She wrote, "Me and you, you and me, to eternity we go… Happy 10 Handsome Man with bunch of hearts"





After she shared the post, Malaika Arora dropped a cute comment, she wrote, "Happy anniversary my loves", on the other hand Karishma wrote, "Couple goals forever."

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film.