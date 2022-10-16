Georgina Rodríguez makes a style statement in ribbed jumper dress during recent outing

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez showed off her sense of style on Sunday as she headed to Old Trafford to watch her pro footballer boyfriend take on Newcastle.
The former sales assistant, 27, looked statuesque for the outing, sporting a ribbed jumper dress with a pair of knee-high leather boots.
She was accompanied by their two daughters, four-year-old Alana and Eva, five, to support the Manchester United Forward.
The figure-hugging dress featured a high neck and long sleeves, with Georgina adding a longline cream coat on top.
The beauty added a pair of light beige-heeled boots with a snakeskin print - showing just a hint of the leg as the boots came up to her knee.
Georgina and Cristiano welcomed Alana back in November 2017, with the mother also giving birth to twins in April this year - a daughter named Bella Esmeralda, who is now five months old, and a baby boy - who tragically passed away during birth.
While Georgina is also stepmother to Cristiano's twins, Eva and Mateo, and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr.
