Queen's beloved horses to be put up for auction by King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II's 12 race horses will reportedly be placed in auction at Newmarket's Tattersalls by King Charles III.



King Charles has decided to sell the late Queen's several horses in an auction, as the new monarch looks to scale down his late mother's racing operation. The other horses will also have the same fate, and they are expected to fetch high prices.

A source close to the Royal Sandringham stud in Norfolk said there is talk of "winding down" the breeding operation over three years, the Daily Mail reported.

The aim is for the business to stop operating commercially, with the source adding: "The Royal stud could be a museum in three years. It would be a real shame."

Another source told the Mail: "The connection between the family and the horse racing industry will continue. The desire is to continue with the traditions and connections with Royal Ascot but not on the same scale as Her Majesty because she had a passion."



The Queen was passionate about dogs and horses throughout her life, owning dozens of the animals. She was often photographed with one or more of her horses while enjoying the ride.