Prince Andrew denies close friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell who calls him 'dear friend'

Ghislaine Maxwell, in her new explosive interview from a US prison cell, has revealed the truth about her friendship with Prince Andrew, saying "I consider him a 'dear friend'."

Maxwell, who was convicted on sex-trafficking charges last year, spoke to the Israeli-American documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak, saying: "I feel so bad" for her dear friend the Duke of York.

According to the Sun on Sunday, which published the interview, Maxwell looked “shaken” when told that Prince Andrew’s lawyers had claimed the pair were never close.

"I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction. He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him."



However, Prince Andrew has denied being a close friend of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, during a legal response to Ms Giuffre who was suing him in the US for sexual assault.



Giuffre accused Andrew of assaulting her when she was 17 at homes owned by Maxwell and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.



But in the 11-page court document, filed during the bombshell trial, the Duke's lawyers list a number of reasons why they believe Giuffre's civil lawsuit should be dismissed.

The document also states that Prince Andrew "admits that he met Epstein in or around 1999", but denies that he participated in any abuse with the late financier.



On the matter of a photograph of the prince with his arm around Ms Giuffre, with Maxwell in the background, his lawyers say they do not have enough information to admit or deny its existence.



Elsewhere, the document "denies" Ms Guiffre's claim that Prince Andrew was a close friend of Maxwell.

On the originality of the photo, the disgraced socialite says: "At this time, I no longer believe that to be a true image, and I don't believe that it is what it appears to be."



Mexwell, on whether she and Andrew could be friends after her jail term, responded as saying: "I don’t have an expectation. People who I have been friends with, and very close friends with … I can’t think about what they will want to do or not do."

Maxwell's remarks may cause fresh embarrassment for the royal as Andrew has tried to distance himself from the disgraced socialite.

