Kanye West denies George Floyd's cause of death amid 49th birthday

Kanye West's claim, that it was fentanyl and not kneeling that caused death of George Floyd, has left netizens fumed after his 49th birthday.

During the Donda rapper's second appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ E.F.N.'s Drink Champs, the Grammy winner claimed after watching a recent Candace Owens documentary on George Floyd, that he died from fentanyl, not lack of oxygen, "they hit him with the fentanyl."

Further, the 45-year-old asserted that the police officer's "knee wasn't even on his neck like that."



Kanye West's latest remark on George Floyd's death has stirred debate on social media.

A person wrote, "Every time I read a headline with Kanye West, I think to myself "it can't get any worse than this." And then he proves me wrong."

Another commented, "Personally I never want to hear Kanye speak ever again."

Minneapolis police arrested Floyd offers on a call by a store employee that a 46-year-old gave a counterfeit $20 bill for cigarettes.

Derek Chauvin, with four police officers, arrested George Floyd, kneeling on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, leaving him lifeless.

George Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, set a chain of events that led Black Lives Matter into the spotlight. "I can't breathe" becomes the rallying cry for the movement.