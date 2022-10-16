Prince William 'feeling disrespected' by Prince Harry: 'No forgiveness welcome'

File Footage

Prince William fears Prince Harry may never be able to forgive Prince Harry for the 'huge disrespect' he faced.



This revelation has been made by royal author and journalist Katie Nicholl in The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

The famed author of The New Royals made the admission to Us Weekly and began by saying, "[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done."

Before concluding he also admitted, "I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his, to his family, to his grandmother."