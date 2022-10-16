When J.K. Rowling revealed shocking TRUTH about Hagrid

When J.K. Rowling revealed a shocking truth about Hagrid

J.K. Rowling revealed a piece of news that shocked many Potter fans about beloved groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid in a Q&A session on Twitter.

According to TIME, J.K. Rowling made a shocking revelation about fan-favorite Rubeus Hagrid in 2015.

When a fan questioned Rowling about Hagrid's Patronus form, given the groundskeeper has some inexplicable closeness with eerie pets.

The author replied with a shocker, "Hagrid couldn't produce a Patronus. It's a very difficult spell."

In books and films, the Patronus charm is believed to be one of the most potent defense spells in a witch or wizard's magic skills to fend off dark creatures, such as Dementors.

Patronus magic is one of the most challenging spells to get mastery. Moreover, a wizard must use his most powerful memory to create the charm to cast the magic.

The report further adds Rowling's answer may sit well with the fact that Hagrid cannot conjure the spell due to his rustication from Hogwarts in his teenage years.

Also, the beloved half-giant who his mother abandoned in infancy may not have just enough good memories to cast a Patronus charm.







