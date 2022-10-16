King Charles loses control over members of royal family?

King Charles is reportedly facing a challenge as he loses control over members of the royal family who desperately need money.



Royal expert Daniela Elser, in her column for New Zealand Herald, claimed this after the husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara, is reportedly set to appear on the British version of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

She wrote the column with similar title: “King Charles's nightmare as royal signs up to do I'm a Celebrity.”

Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen, will now take place next May.

Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6 in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years, Buckingham Palace said last week.