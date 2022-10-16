'Desperate' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'butting heads' with Netflix

Inside sources warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'already butting heads' with Netflix regarding their docuseries plans with Netflix.
These insights have been brought to light by a well-placed inside source close to the New York Post.
The source was quoted saying, "A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written (in his book), so that was an issue."
"Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided for their own project."
The couple is also rumored to planning cameo conversations about King Charles, Camilla and Prince William.
A seperate source later chimed in as well and admitted, “Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — the stuff that enables it to launch.”
Charles automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month.
The Crown is set to stream on Netflix on November 9.
