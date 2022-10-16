Meghan Markle won over King Charles with her 'beautiful American confidence'

Meghan Markle found King Charles in replacement of her father, Thomas Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex found her 'second father' in the monarch back when she married into the royal family in 2018, says expert.
Omid Scobie claims that Meghan “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better."
Meanwhile, it is reported that Charles nicknamed the Duchess 'Tungsten' for her 'resilience.'
Scobie further admits that Charles' close friend revealed: “She's a sassy, confident beautiful American. He likes very strong, confident women. She's bright and she's self-aware, and I can see why they've struck up a very quick friendship.”
