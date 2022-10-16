 Prince Harry 'rejected' everything Queen Elizabeth offered before death

Prince Harry's decision to reject Queen Elizabeth before her death has been called out.
This insight has been brought to light by royal expert Katie Nicholl, in her latest interview with GB News Breakfast.
She was quoted telling the outlet, "The Queen always has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. There’s a big sleepover at Balmoral, they were invited to go to that."
"They were also invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales, Thus far they haven’t done it," she also added before concluding.
