Prince Harry has 'no say' in 'The Crown' decisions, says insider

Prince Harry is an independent entity from The Crown, says an insider.

The Duke of Sussex, who signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, cannot 'control' his portrayal in the upcoming season of the series.

An insider told The Sun: "The world may think that Prince Harry's deal with us means he has some control on the company's output but it is not the case.

"He has some say in the content he produces for them, but outside of that the company remains independent.

"And one key aspect of that is The Crown.

"Harry has no control over what storylines or material Leftbank put together for The Crown.

"No-one knows whether he thought that there would be some kind of say when he came to the table, but it was made clear early on [that] The Crown has no part of his remit.

"And not only that, Harry does not have input in the scripts or narrative of the show either directly through Leftback or indirectly through Netflix."

The source insisted: "There is no opportunity for him to send over his ideas or suggestions either.