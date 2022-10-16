Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos with mom Sarah Ferguson to wish her on 63rd birthday

 
Sunday October 16, 2022
Princess Eugenie says, "Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!"

By Web Desk
October 16, 2022
Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Sarah Ferguson, who turned 63 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie posted never-before-seen photos of Sarah Ferguson to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote in the caption, “Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never.. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy! @sarahferguson15”, followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Sarah on her special day.

Earlier, Sarah Ferguson celebrated her 63rd birthday with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis-- Muick and Sandy.

Prince Andrew’s former wife took to her Instagram handle and posted adorable photos with the corgis with a sweet note.

She wrote, “The presents that keep giving.”