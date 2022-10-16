Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' trailer gets a release date

'Drishyam 2' to release all over the world on November 18

Ajay Devgn’s starrer film Drishyam 2's trailer will be releasing worldwide tomorrow, (October 17th, 2022).

The actor announced the news via his Instagram handle. He shared the picture of the official poster of the film and wrote: “Sach ped ke beej ki tarah hota hai. Jitna bhi chahe dafnaalo, who ek din bahar aa hi jata hai. Drishyam 2 trailer out tomorrow. Case reopens on November 18, 2022.”

Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film also stars: Tabu, Akshay Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Mrunal Jadhav in vital roles.



Ajay recently dropped his look from the film where he could be seen holding a spade in his hand, carrying an intense look. He wrote: “Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kiya rahe hain.”

The film is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film. The first part of Drishyam was released in 2015.



As per NDTV, Drishyam 2 is set to release worldwide on November 18, 2022.