Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' trailer gets a release date

Ajay Devgn’s starrer film Drishyam 2's trailer will be releasing worldwide tomorrow, (October 17th, 2022).
The actor announced the news via his Instagram handle. He shared the picture of the official poster of the film and wrote: “Sach ped ke beej ki tarah hota hai. Jitna bhi chahe dafnaalo, who ek din bahar aa hi jata hai. Drishyam 2 trailer out tomorrow. Case reopens on November 18, 2022.”
Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film also stars: Tabu, Akshay Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Mrunal Jadhav in vital roles.
Ajay recently dropped his look from the film where he could be seen holding a spade in his hand, carrying an intense look. He wrote: “Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kiya rahe hain.”
The film is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film. The first part of Drishyam was released in 2015.
As per NDTV, Drishyam 2 is set to release worldwide on November 18, 2022.
The crew performed their infamous number on 'Kana Yaari' and another classic
Prince Harry is not allowed to give his suggestions to 'The Crown' bosses
“I predict that they will have a third child in three years’ time too – their numbers say it all.”
Ghislaine Maxwell is upset over losing Prince Andrew as her friend
Insiders break down Kate Middleton's plans for another baby in the Royal Family
Queen Consort Camilla poses with Paddington Bear in Buckingham Palace