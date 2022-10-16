UK royals donate Paddingtons to kid’s charity

More than 1,000 Paddingtons and other teddy bears left by mourners following Queen Elizabeth II´s death are being donated to a leading children´s charity, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.



Barnardo´s will receive the professionally cleaned toys in the coming weeks after they were left outside royal residences in London and Windsor, along with a sea of flowers, after Elizabeth died on September 8.

The late monarch was patron to Barnardo´s for three decades, the UK charity´s chief executive Lynn Perry said.

"We promise to look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support," she said in a palace statement.

Paddington Bear became synonymous with Elizabeth at a "Platinum Party" in early June celebrating her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

The party and concert memorably kicked off with the queen interacting with a computer-generated Paddington, tapping the beat to Queen´s "We Will Rock You" on her teacup.

London´s Royal Parks service has said meanwhile that the many flowers left last month were to be composted down for re-use in planting projects. (Web Desk/AFP)