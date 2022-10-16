Drake and The Weeknd to snub 2023 Grammys, report

File footage

Drake and The Weeknd continue to boycott the Grammys again.

As per the latest reports, the Canadian singer and rapper have declined to submit their music for Grammy 2023 consideration.

The recent snub will mark the second year in a row that both Drake and Weeknd have declined to participate, reported Vibe.

According to Pitchfork report, the voting for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards had started, and Drake and Weeknd's music was absent.

The Canadian stars’ solo albums like Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM or their hits like Sticky and Sacrifice, which are eligible for 2023 awards, were missing in the voting.

Back in 2021, The Weeknd announced his decision to boycott future Grammys following the snub of his mega-popular and critically lauded hit 2020 album After Hours – featuring the chart-topper Blinding Lights.

In the same year, Drake removed his two nominations from the 2022 Grammy slate after his chart-buster 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy, was missing from most of the nominations.