Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton blasted over shocking comparisions: 'Many off days!'

Meghan Markle is being put on blast, and compare to the 'perfect' Kate Middleton in a battle of comparison.

This claim has been brought to light by former royal butler Grant Harrold.

The revelations have been made to Slingo and the butler explained, "What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes."

"I remember there were days I had off where I’d be running an errand or I’d left something up at Highgrove [House] and they were around, so you’d just catch up with them."

This claim comes shortly after royal expert and podcast host Kinsey Schofield broke down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reliance on 'victimhood'.