Buckingham Palace requires £370m renovation

King Charles will remain 'the king without a palace' for five years, according to a report by The Sun.
The newspaper reported that Charles can’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £370m renovation.
It said Clarence House to remain his London base and he will spend two nights a week at Windsor Castle (Christmas at Sandringham is back again).
Charles became king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth who died at the age of 96 last month.
