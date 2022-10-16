Prince Harry and Meghan's friend rejects criticism against 'The Crown'

Royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie has dismissed criticism against Netflix show "The Crown".
The author of "Finding Freedom" took a dig at Prince William on Saturday while commenting on an article headlined, "Prince William angers as The Crown profits from pain of Diana in BBC interview."
He tweeted a screenshot of the headline with caption, "And the outlets they work with haven't?
In another tweet, he said, "And before certain people start throwing things, I fully acknowledge that ALL platforms covering royal news (and royal reporters, including myself) profit from the ups and downs of Royal Family members. I just find all the pearl-clutching about The Crown a massive eye-roll."
