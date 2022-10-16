Sarah Ferguson received amazing £1.5m gift from Queen after her divorce from Andrew

Sarah Ferguson shared a close bond with her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, despite her divorce from Prince Andrew.

Their closeness was clearly shown the year after Prince Andrew and Sarah finalised their divorce when the Queen bought a £1.5million home in Surrey for her to live in with her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugeni



Andrew's ex-wife, despite the supportive gesture from her late mother-in-law, reportedly refused to move into the home as she would be unable to keep up with the huge maintenance costs.



The Surrey home reportedly stayed empty for two years until it was sold for £1.5 million in 1999.



Prince Andrew and Sarah have since been referred to as "the happiest divorced couple in the world" and still live together at Andrew's Royal Lodge home in Windsor.