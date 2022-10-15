Shefali Shah reveals she used to imitate Sridevi

Shefali Shah discussed the late actor Sridevi, in a recent interview. According to Shefali, who told Hindustan Times that she was fascinated with Sridevi and that people frequently told her that she resembled her.
Shefali Shah said that she was obsessed with Sridevi to such a point that she started imitating her after being told that she looked like her. However, she stopped imitating the late actress once she realized that there could never be another Sridevi.
Shefali told Indian Express, "I must add that my biggest inspiration, actually I was just obsessed with Sridevi ji. I was also told that I looked like her and then slowly I started imitating her."
She further added, "Thankfully, wisdom came knocking one day and I was like what am I doing? There can’t be another Sridevi, so stop it. That way it wouldn’t have become my calling as I was trying to be somebody else. "
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali Shah was last seen in Doctor G which was released in theatres on October 14.
