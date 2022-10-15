Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott exude couple goals as they enjoy dinner date in Hollywood

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took the internet by storm as they went on a romantic dinner date night in West Hollywood on Thursday.

The Kardashians star, 25, looked absolutely gorgeous as she arrived holding hands with her partner at Craig’s restaurant.

While the rapper, 31, opted for a casual look, the Kylie Cosmetics founder grabbed massive attention for her stunning outfit for the evening.

Kylie donned a black figure-hugging latex minidress, which was adorned with a flower design on the side. She paired the outfit with matching knee-high boots.

Kylie and Travis stepped out for dinner without their two children, daughter Stormi, four, and a baby boy whose name has not been revealed.

The reality TV star posted pictures of her outfit on her Instagram with the caption, "Spooky season."

Fans flooded the comments section as they loved Kylie’s latest look. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian replied twice on her post. First, she wrote "just wow" and then added, "Are you ok?"