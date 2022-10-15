‘Cynical’ Meghan Markle ‘knew’ Firm only survived on her happiness

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly wanted the institution judged based on her happiness.



These claims have been made by royal author and biographer Valentine Low.

According to a report by the Daily Mail he weighed in on these revelations and quoted a source who explained, “This was inevitable: HR is there to deal with employee issues, not members of the Royal Family.”



“Meghan would presumably have known that, so what was she doing there? Laying a trail of evidence, would be the cynical answer.”

Before concluding the former staffer also told Low, “Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy.”