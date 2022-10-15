‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki recreates Princess Diana’s tragic last trip

Netflix released latest stills from the upcoming final season of The Crown and netizens cannot stop talking about it.
In the picture, actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the late Princess Diana, is seen recreating the late Princess of Wales' last holiday trip.
The Australian actress, 32, looked somber and alone as she recreated Diana's final holiday with boyfriend Dodi Fayed six days before their deaths on August 31, 1997.
Debicki was clicked sitting on the end of a diving board. She was clad in a blue swimsuit during the filming for the series in Majorca.
Debicki stars alongside British-Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi in the series.
Earlier a picture was shared online featuring Debicki recreating Diana’s last official trip, a three-day visit to Bosnia in August 1997.
Besides Debicki, the next and final installment of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.
The Crown season five will release on November 9.
King Charles hoping to reconcile with Prince Harry by offering his kids Archie, Lilibet an olive branch
Johnny Depp has been touring with Jeff Beck since around the end of his defamation trial against Amber Heard
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham exude couple goals as they leave hotel in New York City
A 20-year-old admitted sexually assaulting a woman in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state
Zoe Kravitz says we are 'living in a time where it's good to be thoughtful'
King Charles is reportedly planning to solve 539-year-old 'Princes in the Tower' murder mystery