King Charles 'hopeful' to win Prince Harry over after 'public olive branches'

King Charles is disturbed by his rift with Prince Harry, says expert.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl, says the new King is hoping for reconciliation with his estranged son and is trying for peace offering with the Sussexes.
"He is hopeful that there will be a reconciliation. I think we saw that in the very public olive branches that were extended to Harry and Meghan," said Vanity Fair's royal editor Katie.
"Charles absolutely has been devastated by what has happened.
"If you think back just a couple of years around the time of the wedding, the relationship between Harry and his father was, I think, probably better than it ever had been."
Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. The couple stepped down as senior royals to move to US.
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky 'have taken some breathing space to figure out where their relationship is going'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘forced’ to leave the UK ‘due to’ Royal Family
Prince William is recovering from heartbreak caused by Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's memoir release reportedly features fear that are off the charts’. Prince Harry,...
Prince Harry thought he would become less relevant, claimed a royal author
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will continue to live in Clarence House