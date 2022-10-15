King Charles 'hopeful' to win Prince Harry over after 'public olive branches'

King Charles 'hopeful' Prince Harry will come back after 'public olive branches'

King Charles is disturbed by his rift with Prince Harry, says expert.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, says the new King is hoping for reconciliation with his estranged son and is trying for peace offering with the Sussexes.

"He is hopeful that there will be a reconciliation. I think we saw that in the very public olive branches that were extended to Harry and Meghan," said Vanity Fair's royal editor Katie.

"Charles absolutely has been devastated by what has happened.

"If you think back just a couple of years around the time of the wedding, the relationship between Harry and his father was, I think, probably better than it ever had been."

Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. The couple stepped down as senior royals to move to US.